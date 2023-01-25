How Old Are the Kids on 'That '90s Show' Compared to the Actors Who Play Them?

Welcome to That '90s Show, a new Netflix series about a group of '90s kids played by Gen-Z actors! In all fairness, if That '90s Show cast actual '90s kids to play the kids, they'd need a time machine or some really young-looking millennials (sadly, 30 years ago no longer means the '70s).

Article continues below advertisement

So are the kids playing the teens on the That '70s Show spinoff the same age as their onscreen counterparts? Here's a guide to the ages of all the cast members playing the kids on That '90s Show.

Leia Forman turns 15 on the show, and she's played by 15-year-old Callie Haverda.

Source: Netflix

Leia celebrates her 15th birthday by trying to get over Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). According to actress Callie Haverda's IMDb page, the That '90s Show leading lady is actually the exact same age as her character onscreen. Callie was born on Feb. 21, 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Nate is about 16 or 17 on the show, and he's played by 17-year-old Maxwell Acee Donovan.

Source: Netflix Nikki and Nate

Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) introduces Nate to Leia as her older half-brother. "He's cool," Gwen says, after Nate barged into her room yelling at her for interrupting him shaving his chest. So if Gwen is also 15 like Leia, that means Nate should be 16 or 17 years old. (At one point, Nate's girlfriend Nikki even quips at Nate, "I turned down a senior for you!") In real life, actor Maxwell Acee Donovan was born on May 14, 2005, which makes him 17 years old. (A+ age casting, Netflix!)

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen is about 15 years old on the show, and she's played by 17-year-old Ashley Aufderheide.

Source: Netflix

Leia and Gwen hit things off immediately when they meet for the first time in the pilot episode of That '90s Show. The two girls are in the same grade, which likely makes Gwen 15 years old (she's also younger than her half-brother, Nate). According to Netflix Life, Ashley Aufderheide is slightly older than her That '90s Show character, given that her birthday is Nov. 21, 2005. So Ashley is 17 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Kelso is about 16 or 17 on the show, and he's played by 18-year-old Mace Coronel.

Source: Netflix

Mace Coronel plays the son of Ashton Kutcher's That '70s Show character, Kelso, so well that it's hard to believe that Ashton and Mace aren't actually father and son in real life! Nate and Jay are supposed to be the same age on That '90s Show, so that makes Jay Kelso around 16–17 years old. Offscreen, Mace is actually one of the oldest cast members playing a That '90s Show kid. He was born on March 10, 2004, so that makes him 18 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki is about 16 or 17 on the show, and she's played by 17-year-old Sam Morelos.

Source: Netflix Every nerdy girl needs to fall for the jock with a heart of gold at least once in her life.

Nate struggles with insecurity when he notices Nikki spending a lot of time with her hot tutor. However, Nikki isn't so focused on cheating on her lovable jock boyfriend as much as she is dedicated to studying for her SATS. She's got college on the brain after all! Nikki is supposed to be around the same age as Nate and Jay, which makes her 16–17 years old. IRL, Sam Morelos was born on July 7, 2005, which makes her 17 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzie is about 14 or 15 on the show, and he's played by 13-year-old Reyn Doi.

Source: Netflix