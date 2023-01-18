Where Can You Stream 'That '70s Show' Nowadays? Details on Where to Watch

Buckle in, ladies and gentlemen, and don't forget to grab your scrunchies and skateboards, because we're heading back to the '90s. And the '70s. We're heading back in time, basically. Netflix's newest series set to debut this week, That '90s Show, is a sequel to the original hit Fox series That '70s Show.

So where is That '70s Show streaming nowadays anyways for old fans wanting to rewatch all eight seasons before That '90s Show drops on Netflix? (Good luck with that binge-watch session.) Here's everything we know about where That '70s Show is streaming.

Source: Netflix Debra Jo Rupp reprises her role as Kitty in 'That '90s Show'

Where is 'That '70s Show' streaming?

So where can you stream That '70s Show anyways? Is it available on Netflix? Currently That '70s Show is only available to stream exclusively on Peacock, not Netflix, given that That '70s Show is a Fox Network property.

If you have a paid Peacock subscription, you can binge-watch all 200 episodes from all eight seasons of That '70s Show now. You can also purchase episodes of That '70s Show on Amazon Prime Video. Individual episodes will cost you $2.99 and a full season costs $30.99. The plus side of purchasing episodes on Prime Video is that you own them; it's not just a 30-day rental!

How many episodes of 'That '90s Show' will there be?

All 10 episodes of Season 1 of That '90s Show will be available to stream all at once on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023. The official synopsis for the series reads as follows: "It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad."

The synopsis continues with the friends Leia meets: "When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago."

Will there be a second season of 'That '90s Show'?

As of this writing, Netflix hasn't renewed That '90s Show for a second season yet, but it's highly likely that the series will be renewed given the popularity of That '70s Show. Although we don't know that status of That '90s Show Season 2 yet, what we do know is that the first season will have some very special guest stars from That '70s Show, including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher!