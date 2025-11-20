Dick Cheney's Funeral Is Set for Washington, D.C., Where He Lived for Decades — Where Is He Buried? Dick Cheney's funeral will be a tribute to his complicated legacy. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 20 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The news that former Vice President Dick Cheney had died broke on Nov. 3, and now, more than two weeks later, his funeral is set to take place on Nov. 20. Following the news that his funeral was being held, many wanted to know where Cheney would actually be buried.

Article continues below advertisement

He was born and raised in Nebraska before ultimately moving to Wyoming, but many of the most impactful years of his life were spent in Washington, D.C. Here's what we know about where he might be buried.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Dick Cheney buried?

As of the day of his funeral, it's not yet clear where Cheney will be laid to rest. His funeral is taking place at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and former President George W. Bush is slated to attend and speak at the service. Per USA Today, former President Joe Biden is also expected to attend the service, although it's doubtful that he will be asked to speak. Cheney served as Bush's vice president, so the two of them share the closest relationship.

Cheney's final resting place could be in Wyoming or in Washington, D.C. Former President George H.W. Bush is buried in his home state of Texas, and Ronald Reagan is buried in California, so it seems typical for high-ranking Republican figures to be buried in their home states and not in the nation's capital. Cheney was a vice president, though, so his status is slightly different from former Republican presidents.

Article continues below advertisement

Dick Cheney was a hugely controversial political figure.

Although he is likely to receive some fond remembrances at his funeral, Cheney is one of the more controversial political figures of the 21st century. He was an exceedingly powerful vice president, responsible for shaping much of the Bush administration's foreign policy in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. He was also an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump, a fellow Republican who won office a decade after he left.

A senior WH official confirms President Trump was not invited to attend VP Dick Cheney's funeral tomorrow. @weijia pic.twitter.com/0K3Ev1BgtM — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) November 20, 2025 Source: X/@RSprouseNews

Article continues below advertisement

Trump and J.D. Vance are both expected to skip Cheney's funeral, which speaks to the ways in which the Republican Party has evolved and changed since Cheney was one of its leading figures. Even as the Republican Party has changed, though, Trump has also weaponized one of Cheney's fiercest beliefs, namely, that the president has much more power than past presidents might have believed.

That belief, which is called the unitary executive theory, essentially argues that the chief executive has immense control over much of the federal bureaucracy and should use that control to shape it to his own ends. Cheney might not have liked the way Trump used that theory, but it's undeniably a theory of power that the two of them shared.