There's No Way You'll Guess Where Fox's 'Domino Masters' Is Filmed

Actions have consequences, thus triggering a domino effect. And Fox’s newest game show takes that term literally. News of the series premiere surfaced in March of 2021, and a year later, Domino Masters made its debut.

The reality show, which premiered on March 9, showcases teams of talented artists tasked with crafting masterpieces made out of — you guessed it — dominos. With a $100,000 prize up for grabs, the stakes are high, and it's up to the judges to crown the next top toppler.