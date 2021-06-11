El Chapo's Wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, Could Face Life in Prison for Drug Charges

Many of us know the story of El Chapo all too well. Once known as law enforcement's most wanted criminal, El Chapo (real name: Joaquin Guzman) was the head of the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico. During El Chapo's reign, he supplied the majority of narcotics to the U.S. And while he managed to escape maximum-security prisons twice before, he is now serving out a life sentence behind bars.

For a long time, many wondered whether his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, had anything to do with his business dealings. While she had said before that she wasn’t aware of his drug affiliations, that turned out to be false. And after admitting to her wrongdoings, she has found herself in trouble with the law.

So, where is El Chapo’s wife now? Read on to get the tea.