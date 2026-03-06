Where Is Jesse Jackson Buried? The Activist Will Be Laid to Rest at This Historic Cemetery Jesse Jackson will be buried in a historic cemetery following his funeral on March 6, 2026. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 6 2026, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It’s still a shock to many that activist and beloved civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has died. The icon transitioned on Feb. 17, 2026. Jesse, known for his essential work as the founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and for his two presidential runs in 1984 and 1988, inspired the masses. At times when things looked grim for Black people in the U.S.— from racial injustices to rising unemployment — his mantra, “Keep hope alive,” was what inspired folks to push through.

Now that Jesse has passed on, fans and supporters are wondering where the icon will be laid to rest. After all, with no news of the activist being cremated, many people want to be able to pay their respects. So, where is Jesse Jackson buried? Here’s what we know.

Where is Jesse Jackson buried?

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Jesse will be buried in Chicago’s Oak Woods Cemetery. Known for its historic and picturesque location, the 173-year-old cemetery was chosen as the perfect place for Jesse to rest.

The outlet reports that Oak Woods began burials in 1868, after being chartered by the state in 1853. Although the city of Chicago was in its infancy, the Oak Woods Cemetery Association was committed to creating an environment that complemented the city’s rise. As such, the team tapped landscape gardener Adolph Strauch to transform the grounds.

What was once a space with simple burial yards was transformed into an architectural masterpiece. It’s home to Egyptian, Greek, and Roman-inspired monuments made of granite and marble, creating a modern, contemporary feel.

Jesse is being laid to rest in great company, joining other impactful leaders who have earned city and national acclaim. The outlet shares that Olympian Jesse Owens, who passed in 1980, is laid to rest by a lake on the property. Additionally, civil rights leader, educator, and journalist Ida B. Wells, who died in 1931, was buried on the grounds, with her husband, attorney Ferdinand Bennett, laid to rest alongside her.

When is Jesse Jackson’s funeral?

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Jesse’s homegoing service is scheduled for March 6, 2026. Services are set to be held at Chicago’s House of Hope and kick off at 11 a.m. EST. The site states that notable figures will be in attendance, including former presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, as well as former vice president Kamala Harris.

A life devoted to justice…

A voice rooted in faith…

A love that blessed generations.



We will forever cherish the day

Reverend Jesse Jackson joined our hands

and our hearts in 1995.



His legacy lives on—in history,

and in the countless lives he impacted.



Rest now, Rev🙏🏽🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cPZEtGZP3A — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) February 17, 2026

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are scheduled to speak. Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans, along with Jennifer Hudson, are all scheduled to sing at the services.

Despite the chilly weather, the outlet shared that hundreds of people braved the long lines to pay their respects and get a glimpse of the civil rights activist. “I’m here to show respect and homage to my leader, Jesse Louis Jackson,” James Bush III, who worked for Operation Push, told the outlet. “A man who has given his life, not only working for Black people, but for the human race.”

It’s raining today, storming. God is opening the gates for Reverend Jesse Jackson. A great man and a huge pioneer for African American ppl.



RIH and thank you for all your sacrifices. @RevJJackson #Chicago — Sagitterrorist ♐️💟 (@OG_Stephhhhh) March 6, 2026