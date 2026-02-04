‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Rumored To Be the Next To Go Amid Daytime TV Cancellations The EGOT winner launched her daytime show launched in 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 4 2026, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thejenniferhudsonshow

Any television program is subject to changes or cancellations, and daytime talk shows are no different. In 2026, daytime TV received a major shake up when two successful shows, Sherri Shepherd's daytime show, Sherri, and The Kelly Clarkson Show were ending by the end of the year. Comedian Sherri Shepherd launched her show in 2022, while singer Kelly Clarkson aired the first episode of hers in 2019.

Soon after the announcements of the daytime shows surfaced, fans worried that The Jennifer Hudson Show might be next. Unfortunately, several signs are pointing to the last viral spirit tunnel moment coming to audiences sooner rather than later. So, is The Jennifer Hudson Show getting canceled? Here's what to know.

Is 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' getting canceled in 2026?

Rumors have swirled that The Jennifer Hudson Show will soon join its daytime TV siblings and will be canceled before 2026 ends. On Feb. 2, 2026, The Breakfast Club co-host Loren LoRosa shared an X (formerly Twitter) post that a source confirmed the show would be the next to receive its walking papers.

"Just landed back in NYC to all of these major shake ups in daytime TV, " Loren wrote above a photo of Jennifer posing on the show's set. "Kelly Clarkson out after 7 seasons, Sherri Shepherd out after 4seasons ..And a source told me …sadly, Jennifer Hudson’s show is the next cancellation we’ll see."

Loren's post shocked fans who wondered why there were so many daytime cancellations happening all at once. "Wow. What is going on?" one commenter wrote. "Yeah she can wrap that up, we were only here for the spirit tunnels," another said. "JHud doesn’t have the personality for a talk show," a third user explained. "It’s flat. Kelly Clarkson, however, thrives in the talk show space. I’m guessing networks are on a strict budget. Recession about to hit HARD."

Another source claimed 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' is "just filler space."

Following the report stating The Jennifer Hudson Show had been canceled, another source reported that the rumor could likely come to fruition. According to their comments obtained by The U.S. Sun, the source said Jennifer and her team are "panicking" about the show's future following Sherri and Kelly's cancellations. They also added that the show had reportedly been struggling to stay afloat before the rumors began.

"It doesn’t make money, it doesn’t get good ratings or awards recognition," the source claimed. "It gets a viral clip here and there but that’s it. It’s just filler space until the network figures out how else it wants to use its air time." The insider further added that the show is "on its way toward a cancellation" and would likely not receive a fifth season. They added that, if it did get another season, it would be its last.

Jennifer launched her daytime show in September 2022. Since then, the show has earned 10 Emmy nominations and won two NAACP Image Awards and a GLAAD Media Award, per Variety. In February 2025, the show was renewed for a fourth season, and Jennifer seemed more than happy to see the show continue for more seasons.