Jess Hilarious's Opinions on 'The Breakfast Club' and Loren Lorosa Aren't So Funny Jess Hilarious became the official third host of 'The Breakfast Club' in 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 19 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET

While The Breakfast Club remains the top nationally syndicated morning radio show and is embedded in Black culture, the show hasn't gotten to the top unscathed. The Breakfast Club has seen its fair share of on-air and behind-the-scenes drama, including Angela Yee's departure in 2022, 11 years after pioneering the show with Charlemagne Tha God and DJ Envy. When Angela left, comedian Jess Hilarious was tapped to replace her after a yearlong search for the elite third chair.

Jess Hilarious, real name Jessica Moore, rose to internet fame with her comedy videos, including her viral "Jess With the Mess" series and was holding down the fort as the only woman on-air. However, since joining the show, she has expressed her grievances about how she was treated when she returned to The Breakfast Club from maternity leave. Following a 20-minute rant about her alleged treatment, fans are wondering if she's been fired from her day job. Here's what to know.



Jess Hilarious called out her 'The Breakfast Club' co-hosts in a rant on Instagram Live.

After Jess went on maternity leave to give birth to her second child with her fiance, Chris, her spot was filled by journalist and former TMZ staffer Loren LoRosa. Loren was set to take over her predecessor's duties, including her morning gossip section, "Jess With the Mess," until she returned. However, when Jess returned to work after her baby was born, Loren remained on the show.

Soon, The Breakfast Club became a four-person team, with many social media commenters stating the show was better off without Jess. The comedian eventually addressed the changes on Instagram Live and said she felt her co-hosts haven't had her back since she returned from maternity leave. "We're supposed to be a team, but nobody defends me," Jess said in her rant. "I feel played."

She continued saying her issues weren't with Loren, though she was initially turned off when she saw her remain on the show after she returned. Jess also compared The Breakfast Club to "high school" and said she understood why Angela decided to step away from it when she did. "Angela Yee ain't as crazy as people think," Jess declared. "There’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show."

Did Jess Hilarious get fired from 'The Breakfast Club?'

Jess's rant didn't result in her being fired from The Breakfast Club. In fact, she was able to further express her grievances on the show the following day, explaining to Charlamagne and Envy that she had to get her feelings about the situation. "Ever since I came back, it was weird," Jess admitted.

Jess also reiterated that though she didn't like Loren at first because she thought they were replacing her. Envy and Charlamagne explained the co-host was brought on as a news producer and naturally became the fourth host due to her journalistic approach. The hosts also warned Jess to avoid the internet's comments and stay focused on why she was hired for the job. ""Don't let them trick you out of your position," Charlamagne said. "You can't let the internet win."