Karen's Diner Has Locations All Over the World — Here's Where You Can Visit Karen's Diner is an international restaurant chain known for its good food and horrendous service. Here's where you can visit one of its locations. By Kelly Corbett Jun. 14 2023, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Imagine a restaurant where the staff strives to give customers the worst service ever. There's a place for that. It's called Karen's Diner and it's heating up all over TikTok. The platform is rife with videos of folks dining at the old-fashioned haunt where they are served delicious food paired with savage insults.

In fact, the diner's tagline is "Get Ready to Live Out Your Karen Dreams," confirming that everyone's least favorite overprivileged white woman who wants to speak to the manager is the inspiration behind this retro grub spot. Take a look at the diner's logo and you'll even see the angry face emoji donning a Karen haircut.

There is even a social media bit where people take a loved one to the diner without telling them what to expect during this atypical dining experience — and the results are priceless. For example, one user took their 73-year-old grandma to Karen's Diner where the hostess showed her absolutely no mercy. "What do you want Grandma?" the employee snapped at the elderly woman.

Given the traction that Karen's has garnered online, so many people want to know: Where is Karen's Diner? Is there more than one location? We've got all those juicy deets below.

Where is Karen's Diner located?

Karen's Diner is an international restaurant chain that originated in Australia but has since expanded to other countries. There are currently seven permanent locations in Australia, one in Indonesia, eight in the United Kingdom, and one in the United States. The only permanent U.S. location is in St. Louis, Miss. Australia Adelaide

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Gold Coast

Perth

North Rocks Indonesia Jakarta New Zealand Auckland The U.K. Barnet

Birmingham

Isle of Man

Angel

Manchester

Newport South Wales

Sheffield

Leicester The U.S. St. Louis

However, the social media famous eatery has previously launched pop-up locations in popular metro areas across the world — including the following U.S. cities: San Francisco, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Keep an eye out for a Karen's Dinner pop-up in Hawaii, which is coming in August and September 2023, and other cities by following their Instagram account.