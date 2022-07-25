Lil Whip Has Some Useful Items — Here's Where to Find Him in 'Fortnite'

With each new set of weekly challenges in Fortnite, players will sometimes have to hunt down some of the NPCs located around the map to complete the quests. Othertimes, these NPCs will give players special items to help them out in matches.

Lil Whip, the controversial ice cream NPC, has relocated just as he's begun offering players new items to help them out. So where is Lil Whip on the map? Here's what you need to know to find him and collect ice cream cones from him.