Lil Whip Has Some Useful Items — Here's Where to Find Him in 'Fortnite'
With each new set of weekly challenges in Fortnite, players will sometimes have to hunt down some of the NPCs located around the map to complete the quests. Othertimes, these NPCs will give players special items to help them out in matches.
Lil Whip, the controversial ice cream NPC, has relocated just as he's begun offering players new items to help them out. So where is Lil Whip on the map? Here's what you need to know to find him and collect ice cream cones from him.
Where is Lil Whip in 'Fortnite'?
Previously, the NPC could be found at Coney Crossroads, but as there's a new challenge involving Lil Whip, he's decided to move locations, wandering around the map.
Unfortunately, this means there is no longer one spawn location for Lil Whip. Instead, there are a series of places on the map where he may spawn at the start of a match and you'll have to hunt him down if you want to complete the challenge.
In any given match, you can find Lil Whip in one of these places:
- To the east of the Wreck Ravine
- On the beach south of Beach Bash
- At the Shroom Station
- At the Sleepy Sound
- At Chonker's Speedway
- At the Joneses
If you're at all familiar with the Fortnite map, you'll know that each of these locations are pretty far apart from each other. This means that you will have to do some traversing as you play if you want to complete the challenge involving Lil Whip.
When you locate him, he'll be standing in front of an ice cream truck and will throw unlimited ice cream cones at you. You'll want to collect all five of the different flavors, as they each have different abilities to help you during your matches.
Once you've collected the other four ice cream cones, Lil Whip should give you the legendary cone called "Lil Whip's Special Serve." When eaten, this item will help you replenish both your health and your shield.
There's no limit to the number of ice cream cones you can collect from him, so while the No Sweat Summer event is still happening, capitalize on these additional in-game items.