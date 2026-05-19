Where Is Luigi Mangione Being Held? The Location Is Described as "Hell on Earth" "An overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is hell on earth.” By Tatayana Yomary Published May 19 2026, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The saga in the story of the accused murderer, Luigi Mangione, continues. The 28-year-old and his team were currently awaiting New York Judge Gregory Carro to determine whether or not prosecutors can present evidence found in Mangione’s backpack — a manifesto and the alleged murder weapon — he was initially arrested with, per the New York Post.

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There are some folks who believe that Luigi is innocent. On the flip side, others believe that law enforcement has him dead to rights on all the charges. That said, the 28-year-old has been held in custody since his arrest on Dec. 9, 2024. As the legal system has been plagued with various delays and hearings on the case, the world has been wondering if Mangione has been on the move or if he’s staying put in a specific facility.

Source: MEGA

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Where is Luigi Mangione being held?

According to AETV, Mangione is currently being held in New York City. The outlet shares that he has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

Per the MDC Brooklyn site, the federal administrative detention facility is located in the Sunset Park section of the borough. The facility holds both female and male inmates at all security levels. The inmate population is 1,251.

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Thousands of folks have been housed at the facility while awaiting trial, from disgraced music mogul Sean P. Diddy Combs to former attorney Michael Cohen, known for working with Donald Trump.

Source: MEGA

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No one expects jail to be the Ritz-Carlton, but MDC Brooklyn has developed quite a reputation over the years. According to the late Edwin Cordero, a former inmate at MDC Brooklyn, the facility is described as “an overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is hell on earth,” per The New York Times. Unfortunately, Cordero was killed in a prison fight at the facility.

Will Luigi Mangione be found guilty?

One of the pillars of the U.S. court system is that defendants are judged by a jury of their peers. A jury is typically composed of 12 individuals from all walks of life with different moral compasses and views on the world.

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While Judge Carro has returned an unfavorable decision for the prosecution, there is a chance that things can shift once the trial begins. That said, one would think that the evidence being cleared would make a guilty verdict more plausible. However, we live in a world where anything can happen.

BREAKING: In a win for Luigi Mangione the judge rules the cops conducted an illegal search and seizure violating Luigi’s 4th amendment rights since they didn’t have a search warrant.



All items found in Luigi’s backpack at the Pennsylvania McDonald’s will not be allowed at trial.… pic.twitter.com/TlAkENJUTX — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) May 18, 2026

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All the defense has to do is cast a shadow of doubt with jurors to sway the opinion from a guilty verdict to not guilty, or even cause a mistrial. There are a lot of people who believe that Magione is innocent, and there’s no telling if potential jurors feel the same way.