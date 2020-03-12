We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: HBO

'My Brilliant Friend' Is Set in Naples' Il Rione, But That's Not Where the HBO Series Films

Our favorite Italian show, My Brilliant Friend, is set to return to HBO on March 16 for Season 2, with another eight-episode run that will revolve around the second book in Elena Ferrante's Neopolitan Novels series: The Story of a New Name.

Season 2 of My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name follows Elena and Lila through their adolescences, tracing the years in which the girls come into their own as women, and set out on completely different paths in life.