'Northern Rescue' Is the New Netflix Show Everyone Is Obsessing Over

Looking for a new TV show to binge-watch? Netflix subscribers are in luck! On March 1, the streaming service dropped the first season of Northern Rescue, a Canadian drama that’s already developed a cult following. The series, which is also available on the Canadian streaming platform CBC Gem, follows search and rescue commander John West as he and his three children relocate to his rural hometown of Turtle Bay Island following the sudden death of his wife. Naturally, the grieving family struggles to adjust to their new surroundings.

Not convinced that Northern Rescue is the show for you? Here are some important details about the 10-episode series that might help you decide! Where is Northern Rescue filmed?

Source: Netflix

The beautifully-shot show films in Parry Sound, a quaint town in Ontario, Canada. With a population of approximately 6,408 people, the scenic setting stands in for Northern Rescue’s fictional town of Turtle Bay Island. Though it looks like the perfect place to shoot a series, things weren’t always idyllic on set. According to The Hamilton Spectator, a massive wildfire to the north of Parry Sound kept the cast and crew on their toes while they were filming last summer.

Back in September, executive producer David Cormican told MyParrySoundNow.com that the location fit the show perfectly. "A few of the crew had visited Parry Sound (prior to production moving there) and they said, 'you know it has a bit of a coastal charm," he explained. "It’s not the same as the Maritimes but it has the Island Queen (ship) and there’s tons of water everywhere you look and there is this trestle bridge.' Everyone started falling more and more in love with the area. It kind of looked exactly what we imagined in our mind."

Northern Rescue Cast: William (aka Billy) Baldwin stars as John, and he's joined by Amalia Williamson, Spencer Macpherson, and Taylor Thorne, who play his three children. Kathleen Robertson, who portrays John’s sister-in-law Charlie Anders, rounds out the main cast.

Source: Netflix

In an interview with TV Insider, Billy gave some insight into his character. "In the show, I lose my wife and it’s like losing your arm. All of a sudden, you’re responsible for all of these duties and you’re wearing all the hats now." He added, "[The series] lends itself to some real powerful drama, but a lot of humor and hijinks, as well."

Northern Rescue Soundtrack: One of the things fans love most about Northern Rescue is the soundtrack. Music supervisors David Hayman and Samantha McNeilly did an excellent job of curating a top-notch tracklist that elevates the show.

The theme song in particular is getting a lot of buzz. Called "Family," the catchy tune was first recorded by the Canadian rock band Mother Mother for their 2017 album "No Culture."

The diverse soundtrack also includes songs by Yoke Lore, Favours, Ricky Coyne, and Boyhood, among others.

Will Northern Rescue return for Season 2? We don’t know yet whether the freshman drama will get picked up for another season, but we’d say it’s a safe bet based on fan reaction alone.