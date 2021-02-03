Peter Madsen May Be Behind Bars, but His Crimes Still Haunt Us

Now that The Investigation is premiering on HBO , we all need to know where Peter Madsen is now . Peter Madsen is the convicted killer that The Investigation is based on, and if he is not in jail, where else could he be? However, Peter Madsen is now in jail, serving time for a crime of which all signs point to him being guilty.

Peter Madsen is not a serial killer (that we know of) but a one-time brutal murderer. Madsen is known for the murder of a reporter in 2017, and some have even dubbed Madsen the “evil inventor.” He grew up as a boy passionate about submarines and rockets, and wanted to be the man behind private space travel. However, his plans to go out of this world were derailed by the inner workings of his mind.

Where Peter Madsen is now isn’t much of a surprise.

Peter Madsen is now in jail because of the murder of journalist Kim Wall in 2017. However, it wasn’t such a cut and dry case. Wall was interviewing Madsen for WIRED, and he invited her aboard his homemade submarine to conduct the interview. Being a semi-successful inventor, this wasn’t much of a surprise or a worry. However, Wall never returned from her interview with Madsen.

Wall’s boyfriend contacted authorities, and Madsen’s first story came out that Wall had died due to a malfunction on the submarine. Madsen was charged first with involuntary manslaughter, meaning that the authorities didn’t think he intended for Wall to die. However, her decapitated torso washed up onto shore, where one could see she had fifteen stab wounds. Eventually, other parts of her dismembered body were discovered, and it became clear that Madsen had now intended to murder his victim.

