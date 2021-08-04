You Might Be Surprised to Learn Where 'Tattoo Redo' Is Actually Filmed

Since it first aired on Netflix on July 28, 2021, Tattoo Redo has become a hit amongst subscribers to the platform and has proven that there are still new and fresh ways to go about making a television show about tattoos. The show's basic formula, which follows a group of artists redoing old and unsightly tattoos on clients, gets a new twist in Tattoo Redo.

In this formula, the show stipulates that the redone tattoo is selected by a friend of the person having the cover-up done and that they don't know what that idea is until it is permanently inked into their body. Sounds like a bit of a gamble, doesn't it? Well, it sure is, and those who have participated in the show have certainly had mixed reactions to what was inked on their body after the job was all done.

Beyond the hilarious escapades that ensue when you're tattooing random things on another person, the shop where the work is done has raised a bunch of questions from fans who can't seem to figure out where exactly it is located. So, where exactly is Tattoo Redo filmed, and can just anyone go there to get some work done? Here's what we know.

