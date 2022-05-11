Disney Plus's Fantasy Series 'The Quest' Didn't Film Where Originally Planned

Shout out to The Golden State! According to The Cinemaholic, Disney Plus’s The Quest was filmed in Calistoga, Calif. The outlet shares that production initially had Burg Kreuzenstein in mind, a castle outside of Vienna, Austria, where the 2014 version of the series was filmed. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had to pivot to Calistoga.

The Quest joins many other projects, including Little Red Riding Hood, Wine Country, and The Animal, that were also filmed in Calistoga.