'Walker: Independence's' Lawrence Kao on Show's "Stunning" Filming Location (EXCLUSIVE)

Abigail Walker (Katherine McNamara) is determined to seek justice in Walker: Independence after she was forced to watch her husband's murder before her very eyes when they were journeying from Boston to Texas.

She makes her way to the small town of Independence, Texas, resolute in her mission to find her husband's killer and make him pay for his crimes. However, Abigail faces plenty of obstacles along the way, as the seemingly peaceful Texas town isn't all that it seems from the outside.