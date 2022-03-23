'Where the Crawdads Sing' May Be Connected to a Years-Old Murder in Africa

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the book Where the Crawdads Sing.

When a book becomes a runaway bestseller, it's only a matter of time before a movie or TV show comes along. In this case, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens has been made into a movie that's set to hit theaters this summer, and the movie's first trailer was just released featuring a new song by Taylor Swift. Now, some are wondering whether there was a controversy around the 2019 book.