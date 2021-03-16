Travis Scott Is Taking Over Your Local Liquor Store — Here's Where to Buy His New Spiked Seltzer

Travis Scott’s collaborations with McDonald’s, Nike, Fortnite, and most recently, Sharpie, are proof that there is no market that the rapper can’t dominate. And after announcing his latest partnership, it’s clear that Travis will be taking over your local liquor store soon.

Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer is available now. Here’s where to buy it.

On March 14, Travis announced the launch of Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer, the final product of his latest collaboration with brewing company Anheuser-Busch, home of Budweiser, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, and several other recognizable brands.

According to a release, Cacti is now available at most retailers that carry Anheuser-Busch products and can also be delivered to eligible customers through the Drizly app within one hour. The seltzer, which will come in three flavors: lime, strawberry, and pineapple, will be sold in variety packs, but lime and pineapple flavors will also be sold in 16- and 25-inch cans.

In a statement, Travis, who collaborated with the brewing company for nearly eight months to perfect the brand, said that he was glad to finally be able to share his creation with the world. The statement read, “Finally getting Cacti out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team. This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while.”

According to the vice president of marketing of Anheuser-Busch’s Beyond Beer, Lana Buchanan, it was vital for Travis to not only be the face of the brand but to actually like the product. Travis explained, “It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging, and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built.”

“I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market. Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand, in general, is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning,” he concluded.

Lana told Complex, “The idea of the partnership with Travis has been [in the works for] a while. It’s been over a year of talking through it and identifying what we need to do in terms of the product we want to start with.”