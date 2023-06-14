Home > Gaming McDonald's Released a Game Boy–Like Video Game for Grimace's Birthday — Can You Buy It Anywhere? McDonald's released a new retro video game for Grimace's Birthday. Can you buy it anywhere? Here's everything you should know about the game. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 14 2023, Published 6:04 p.m. ET Source: Krool Games The title screen for 'Grimace's Birthday'

The food mascots at McDonald's have more or less withstood the test of time as some of the most recognizable characters among fast food chains. As such, it makes sense that they would pull out all the stops to celebrate their birthdays. On June 12, the restaurant celebrates the birthday of the beloved purple blob, Grimace. In honor of the date, the store released a limited-time-only Mystery Grimace Shake available at participating locations in 2023.

But the festivities didn't stop there. McDonald's also released an entire video game called Grimace's Birthday. This surprise 8-bit title is reminiscent of old Game Boy Color games and was developed by Krool Games. If you're an avid gamer who also happens to love McDonald's, you may want to check this one out. But can you buy it anywhere? Here's what you should know on how you can play the Grimace's Birthday game.

Want to know where to buy the 'Grimace's Birthday' video game from McDonald's? Here's what you should know.

You may be pleased to know that there's no actual physical copy of Grimace's Birthday available. The game wasn't actually developed for typical handheld consoles and can't be bought physically or digitally. That's because the game is actually free to play on any web browser. The dev team at Krool Games created a website with a distinct 1990s style where you can play the game. Some folks have even downloaded the game as a ROM to load onto their own handhelds for the full retro effect.

Grimace's Birthday is perfectly playable on any computer, but playing it on mobile opens up a unique interface for the game that emulates that of Game Boy, complete with working A and B buttons and a D-pad.

Grimace's Birthday game is free to play on https://t.co/CYForB8LNm



Gameboy Color rom https://t.co/LaoY5wP1qD pic.twitter.com/FHfMstcoHk — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 13, 2023

Here's how to play 'Grimace's Birthday.'

Players control Grimace as he rides on a skateboard through over 40 levels collecting milkshakes while searching for his friends in order to celebrate his birthday. You'll have to skate, jump, grind, and kickflip your way through each level and collect as many milkshakes as you can before time runs out.

The official site lists the entire control scheme: Desktop Mobile Start Game/Select Z A Move Arrow Keys D-pad Pause/Retry/Skip Level Enter Start Jump, Super Jump Z, Hold Z A, Hold A Kickflip Z > X A > B 50-50 Grind Down Down Darkside Grind Up Up Back X B Change Board Color (at title screen) Shift Select