Where Can You Actually Buy the Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream? Details Here By Katherine Stinson Mar. 21 2023, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

No, it's not the world's longest April Fool's joke — the Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is legitimate, and still on sale across the country. The famous ranch brand collaborated with Van Leeuwen, an ice cream company with pints you've probably noticed in your local grocery store, for the unique new ice cream flavor.

So where can you buy Hidden Valley ranch ice cream? Is it available online or can you only buy it at select grocery stores? How long will it be available to purchase? Here's everything we know about where to buy Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream.

Source: Instagram/@vanleeuwen

Here's where to buy Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream.

According to the official Hidden Valley Ranch website, the Hidden Valley ranch ice cream can be found at Walmarts nationwide for a limited time only. Fans of the unique ice cream flavor have until May 28th, 2023 to buy the Hidden Valley ranch ice cream at their local Walmart. After that the limited edition flavor is gone for good!

Speaking of good, is the Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream actually, well, palatable? Van Leeuwen is definitely known for crafting quality pints of ice cream (and they have plenty of delicious vegan flavors too for ice cream lovers with dietary restrictions), but does their Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream serve as a hit or miss in the ice cream community? Let's look to the internet for answers.

How much is Hidden Valley ranch ice cream?

According to a report from Today, a 14 ounce pint of Hidden Valley ranch ice cream will set you back $4.98 (and will feasibly cost less for smaller pints.) Per official press releases from Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen, the Hidden Valley ranch ice cream apparently pairs best with salty snacks (ranch ice cream with salty snacks? Who would've thought?)

Hidden Valley Ranch's associate director Rachel Garrison stated in an official press release that, "We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us. We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch."

