Finding the Snowball Launcher in 'Fortnite' Won't Be That Simple

Chapter 3 has just launched in Fortnite, which means there are new challenges and new maps as well as the return of some old favorites. Ahead of the holiday season, the developers have brought back the Winterfest with holiday-themed challenges to complete.

As part of the Winterfest challenges in Fortnite, players will need to deal damage to their opponents using the Snowball Launcher — but where exactly can you find the weapon? Here's how to locate this seasonal item.