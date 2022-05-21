Beware the Squid Kid's Fireballs in 'Stardew Valley'

As you traverse the mines in the popular indie game Stardew Valley, you'll encounter a variety of foes to face off against. Not all of them will be particularly difficult, but as you continue to visit the mines to gather resources, you'll find a few are a bit peskier than others.

Defeating these enemies, however, is the only way to advance your combat skill in the game — and the more enemies you defeat, the more rewards and recognition you'll receive from the Adventurer's Guild.