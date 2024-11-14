Home > Life Goals > Food McDonald's Holiday Pies Are Baaaack! Here's Where to Find Them It’s my McDonald’s Holiday Pie, and I need it now! By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 14 2024, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: McDonald's

It's nearly Christmas time, and you know what that means ... McDonald's Holiday Pies are back on the menu! This flaky, buttery custard treat, complete with a sugary glaze and rainbow sprinkles, is a seasonal favorite that fans wait for every year. Much like the pumpkin spice latte or peppermint mocha at Starbucks, McDonald's holiday pie has become a holiday staple after making its debut in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

So, when can you get your hands on this 260-calorie dessert McDonald's calls “the greatest gift to yourself”? We’ve got all the details you need to make sure you don’t miss out on this limited-time treat.

Where can you get the McDonald's Holiday Pie?

For a limited time, the McDonald’s Holiday Pie will return to participating locations on Nov. 15, 2024, the fast-food giant confirmed to TODAY. A spokesperson also revealed some of the local markets where fans can expect the pie to return, including Seattle, Los Angeles, St. Louis, New York City, Cleveland, Memphis, and Dallas. But don’t get bummed out if your city didn’t make the list — these pies could still be rolling out near you!

Article continues below advertisement

Influencers Jas and Kam, known for their food reviews and content under the tag name @jtk_spotz, posted on Nov. 13, 2024, that McDonald's holiday pies had already appeared on their local menu. While they were excited about the pie's return, they noted that the Oreo McFlurry, served in a paper cup, didn’t quite meet expectations.

Article continues below advertisement

Jas and Kam are based in North Carolina, so we know some folks in the Tar Heel State are already indulging in the Holiday Pie, while many of us are still eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Blogger Markie Devo (@markie_devo), known for sharing food updates on returning limited items and fast food favorites, took to Instagram on Nov. 10 to share that the Holiday Pie has been spotted at several restaurants in Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania. He added, "The pies usually have a slow roll-out" and encouraged followers to "check your app daily" to see when the festive treat would be available in their area.

Article continues below advertisement

While plenty were thrilled to hear the latest news about the Holiday Pie, @rachetanne took to Twitter to vent about the lack of the festive treat in Florida. "We never get the holiday pie." Instead, she says they get the "gross" guava pie year-round. User @foodie_finds_4you also shared their frustration, saying their local McDonald's never gets seasonal items, including the beloved holiday pie. What a bummer!

Can you order the McDonald's Holiday Pie through the app?