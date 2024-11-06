Home > Life Goals > Food McDonald's Has Confirmed That Spicy Chicken Nuggets Are Back for a Limited Time McDonald's has brought back one of its most beloved limited time items. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 6 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: McDonald's

The spice is back at McDonald's. Spicy offerings are all the rage at fast food establishments these days, and now, McDonald's has confirmed that it is bringing its spicy chicken nuggets back to the menu.

The nuggets are spiced with a mix of cayenne and chili peppers, and they pack way more heat than the original McNuggets. Following the news that the spicy nuggets are back, many naturally wondered where they could get their hands on some. Here's what we know about where they're available:

Where can I get the spicy nuggets at McDonald's?

The tempura-coated nuggets will only be available in certain locations. McDonald's told ABC News that the nuggets will be available "in select local markets including Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York and more." While that's not a comprehensive overview, it seems clear that the spicy nuggets won't be available at every McDonald's location across the country.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets were first made available in 2020, and since then, they have returned to the menu several times. They also became a regional limited-time offering in 2022. You can order these spicy McNuggets as a 4-piece, 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece, and even a 40-piece item. McDonald's has not made it clear how long the item will be available, so you should check if they are available where you live, and rush out to get them if you want them.

Chicken is becoming a more important part of the McDonald's menu.

The return of the spicy nuggets comes shortly after McDonald's introduced the Chicken Big Mac, a new version of its signature sandwich that features chicken patties instead of burgers. These moves seem to suggest that McDonald's, which has been traditionally associated with burgers, is working to make chicken a slightly more prominent part of its menu moving forward.

Of course, spicy nuggets have become an increasingly common menu item across fast food chains. Modern restaurant-goers seem to have more desire for spicy foods than previous generations, which is why many are so excited by the news that the spicy McNuggets are coming back to McDonald's, even if they're only back for a limited time at certain locations.

Some fans of the nuggets are likely wondering why the spicy nuggets aren't a permanent part of the menu, and it's possible that they may eventually become permanent additions. For now, though, it seems like McDonald's likes the benefit of a promotional splash that brings the nuggets only to certain locations at certain times.