Here's Where to Watch Holiday Classic 'A Very Brady Christmas' Online
Classic family sitcom The Brady Bunch aired from 1969-1974, but it is still held in high regard as an American cultural icon. As such, every year, when people indulge in streaming their favorite holiday specials or episodes, A Very Brady Christmas soars to the top of viewers' lists.
As a sitcom created before the streaming service era, The Brady Bunch is only available to stream in certain places. A Very Brady Christmas seems to be even more difficult to find online without purchasing the film outright. So, where can you watch A Very Brady Christmas online? Here's what you need to know.
Unfortunately, A Very Brady Christmas is not available on the typical streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max, although this was not always the case. In 2018, Decider reported that fans could watch A Very Brady Christmas through Hulu along with the other '90s Brady Bunch films.
Currently, the only way to stream A Very Brady Christmas is through Roku TV and the channel ReDiscover Television.
For those who are only seeking out The Brady Bunch, there's a few streaming options available, including Roku, Pluto TV, or Paramount Plus. In the past, there have been fan concerns that certain episodes of The Brady Bunch are missing from these streaming services, but the series overall appears to be intact.
The TV film special A Very Brady Christmas first aired in 1988, 14 years after the original series concluded. The majority of the original cast returned for the flick, except for the original Cindy Brady, Susan Olsen, who was on her honeymoon at the time and temporarily replaced by actress Jennifer Runyon. At the time of its airing, A Very Brady Christmas was an enormous television success, to the point where CBS even ordered a spinoff revival series called The Bradys that only lasted six episodes.
Sorry, Brady Bunch fans! Hopefully, someday soon, the film will appear with its siblings on Paramount Plus for easier accessibility.