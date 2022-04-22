Although both series are about the same events, there are obviously some key differences between I Know My First Name Is Steven and Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story. Clearly, one is a retelling of the story while the other is a docuseries.

The original series has two episodes while the Hulu docuseries has three. In the '80s series, we only follow Steven's story and some of the aftermath. Meanwhile, the participants in Hulu's series reflect on how they felt about the original series.