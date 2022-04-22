Logo
Steven Stayner
Source: YouTube/@Hulu

Steven Stayner as a Child

'I Know My First Name Is Steven': Where to Watch and More

By

Apr. 22 2022, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

The 1989 miniseries I Know My First Name Is Steven told the true story about the kidnapping of a child named Steven Stayner. At only 7 years old, he was snatched away from his home in 1972 by Kenneth Parnell and Irving Murphy. Steven was held against his will and sexually assaulted for seven years. Eventually, Steven was able to speak up about his abuse in order to protect another child.

Although the details of Steven's story are decades old, they are getting a new life thanks to Hulu. The streaming platform has just released its docuseries Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, which follows what happened to Steven and the aftermath of it all through a new lens. If you'd like, here's where you can watch I Know My First Name Is Steven.

Here's where to watch 'I Know My First Name Is Steven.'

Currently, I Know My First Name Is Steven isn't streaming anywhere. It's possible that since Hulu just made its own docuseries based on those same events, it might get the rights to stream the original series soon. But for now, the DVD is available on Amazon.

Steven Stayner
Source: YouTube/Hulu

Steven Stayner after he was rescued

Although both series are about the same events, there are obviously some key differences between I Know My First Name Is Steven and Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story. Clearly, one is a retelling of the story while the other is a docuseries.

The original series has two episodes while the Hulu docuseries has three. In the '80s series, we only follow Steven's story and some of the aftermath. Meanwhile, the participants in Hulu's series reflect on how they felt about the original series.

In Hulu's series, the third episode is somewhat of a continuation of Steven's ordeal but from a different perspective. According to the episode's description, we learn about a couple that vanishes from the same area where Steven was taken 20 years later. Because of this connection, the Stayner family is once again a topic in headlines.

All three episodes of Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story are available on Hulu now.

