'Alone' Season 8 Was Filmed in One of the Harshest Spots in the World

Season 8 of Alone is set to be the the History Channel survival show's most dangerous season yet. The show's premise is placing a group of individuals in some of the toughest climates in the world to fend for themselves. Like most survivalist shows, the contestants on Alone need to figure out how to survive the wilderness (harsh weather conditions and wild animals — including cougars, wolves, and grizzly bears — the apex predators). And it's certainly no cake walk.

Contestants are to build their own shelters, find their own food, keep warm, and protect themselves against wild animals who would probably attack and eat them the first chance they could. However, the winner gets to take home $50,000 and, of course, the title of Season 8 Alone winner.

And before you ask, yes, Alone is totally set in the wilderness. This is most definitely not a fake set. Here's what else you need to know about where Alone Season 8 was filmed.