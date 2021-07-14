Did Sam Actually Go to Antarctica in 'Atypical'? (SPOILERS)

According to the Atypical IMDb , the show is filmed in California. More specifically, it's reportedly mostly filmed in Santa Clarita with some of the shooting taking place in LA. According to the Express , Santa Clarita is a "hub" for TV production. Many other shows including Westworld, Deadwood, and the Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet have also been filmed there.

For anyone who's been watching from the very beginning, you all know that it's been Sam's dream to go to Antarctica. Honestly, we can't blame him. It's the iciest desert on the planet and it's got penguins. There's no reason not to go. Even though Sam finally does get to go in the Season 4 finale, the show doesn't actually film there.

There is some regulation to travel to Antartica in the first place, but we don't really see Sam travel. His dad is going to travel with him, as the family supported Sam after he planned most of it himself.

Then, he opens his family's front door and an icy landscape is laid out before him.