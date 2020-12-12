Rachael Leigh Cook Didn’t Have to Go Cross-Country for ‘Cross Country Christmas’

Hallmark Channel is continuing the fine tradition of Christmas road trip movies, and we’ve got all the deets about where Cross Country Christmas was filmed, who’s in the cast, and what the movie — which airs Sunday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. EST — is about.

(For starters, don’t be fooled by the passing scenery! Thanks to some high-tech movie magic, a soundstage in Canada subbed in for the American heartland.)

Who’s in the ‘Cross Country Christmas’ cast?

Rachael Leigh Cook is probably the best-known cast member of Cross Country Christmas. She made her screen debut in the 1995 film The Baby-Sitters Club, but it was the 1999 rom-com She’s All That that made her a household name. On TV, Rachael has starred in the miniseries Into the West and the procedural Perception and recurred on the comedy Psych.

And Cross Country Christmas isn’t Rachael’s first TV movie: She has also starred in the Hallmark films Autumn in the Vineyard, Summer in the Vineyard, and Valentine in the Vineyard, for example.

Sharing the screen with Rachael is Greyston Holt, a Canadian actor perhaps best known for playing Clayton Danvers in the Syfy series Bitten. He also appeared on the shows Smallville, Fringe, Supernatural, and The 100, and he recently played Tyler on the CW drama Batwoman. Earlier this year, Greyston starred in the UPtv movie A Very Country Christmas: Homecoming, the third TV film in the A Very Country Christmas series.

The rest of the Cross Country Christmas cast includes Jon Cor, Luke Roessler, Keith MacKechnie, Robyn Bradley, Emma Oliver, Nils Hognestad, and Raylene Harewood.