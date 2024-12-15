Hallmark's 'Following Yonder Star' Was Filmed in Multiple Locations Outside of the U.S. 'Following Yonder Star' was filmed in December 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 15 2024, 6:54 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Steven Ackerman

There are some non-negotiables regarding the holiday season. For many households, one event that must be commemorated to ring in the festive season is watching a Christmas movie (or a thousand) with those you love. Whether it's a classic that reminds us Santa is real or a new one about a woman putting together a wedding in two weeks for her queer sister, there's a movie for anyone willing to partake.

No matter what you're looking for, Hallmark has been known to be the holiday hub for entertainment for numerous years, and 2024 is no different. On Dec. 15, the network's latest Christmas movie, Following Yonder Star, gave fans the heartwarming feels it's known for.

The film, starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton, is the perfect love story set where Scandal fans like to believe Olivia and Fitz are, in Vermont. However, while the city of jam serves as a romantic backdrop, Following Yonder Star had an utterly different real-life set.

Where was 'Following Yonder Star' filmed?

Following Yonder Star may have been set in Vermont, but the movie was set in various locations in Canada's Winnipeg, Manitoba, and nearby areas. According to 4Filming, the film's crew used multiple locations in Winnipeg, including Hildegard’s Bakery at Pineridge Hollow, Broadway First Baptist Church in Winnipeg, Prota Clinic in Winnipeg, and Hawthorne Estate, East Selkirk, Manitoba.

Many of the locations will be shown in the movie as a local Vermont area. For instance, Pineridge Hollow serves "multiple settings." The cozy atmosphere perfectly captured the spirit of a small-town Vermont holiday. There's also the stunning Hawthorne Estate in Manitoba, which was used for various scenes, including those set at the bed-and-breakfast run by John Brotherton's character, Tom Craig. The gorgeous location only added to the movie's charming, cozy feel.

What is 'Following Yonder Star' about?

Following Yonder Star follows Brooke and John as Abby Marshall and Tom Craig, respectively. According to the film's description, Brooke's character, Abby is a hardworking, "inspirational mother" who leaves her worries behind following a scandal. She finds herself in a "quaint B&B" owned by Tom, who is also a high school astronomy teacher during the day and also has his own set of problems.

"Since his wife's passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church's Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom's company. Through newfound community, family, and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways."

