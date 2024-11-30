Home > Entertainment > Movies Kansas City Fans Will Probably Recognize The Locations in ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' The idea for the film actually came from a sketch. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 30 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Hallmark Channel

Throngs of folks love indulging in Hallmark movies around the holidays in order to help bolster sentiments of merriment and cheer. And it's hard to argue with the network's results: It seems like they can't produce enough new flicks. In fact, the network is debuting 32 new titles for the 2024 Christmas season. This includes ones Kansas City fans will appreciate: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Hallmark often shoots in Canada for its movies, but is that where this sports-centric flick was filmed?

Article continues below advertisement

Where was 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' filmed?

It's true that many of the production networks that create content for Hallmark move up to the USA's neighbors to the north (or America's hat, depending on who you ask).

But it just wouldn't seem right to make a movie about the Kansas City Chiefs and then shoot in a place other than the Midwestern football mecca that is split across two separate state lines.

Article continues below advertisement

But rest assured that it was. The Kansas City Star highlighted that the Hallmark Christmas flick was indeed filmed in numerous locations throughout Kansas City, including Independence Square and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet goes on to write that both of these distinct areas were gussied up with Christmas regalia to reflect the tone and plot of the movie. And depending on how deep you are into the personal lives of the Chiefs' squad, you might recognize that Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, has a speaking role in the movie.

The Chiefs tight end discussed the role with his brother, fellow NFL star for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce (he plays center) during an episode of their podcast, New Heights. Donna plays the manager of a barbecue joint in town, and while they conceded that their mother can cook a meal, she's not really known for her barbecue.

Article continues below advertisement

That, they say, is mostly in their father's wheelhouse. Jason added that although he hasn't watched a lot of Hallmark's offerings, he's obviously excited to catch his mother in the feature.

Article continues below advertisement

'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' started with a sketch.

Believe it or not, according to The Kansas City Star, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story was inspired by a sketch created by Funny or Die director Parker Seaman and Ryan Spears, a Saturday Night Live digital shorts editor.

The two created a spoof trailer for a movie titled Falling for Football that was commissioned by the Chiefs. It's evident from the video that both Seaman and Spears lifted a lot of their inspiration from Hallmark movies, and right off the bat, it's easy to confuse the video for an actual trailer produced by the network.

Article continues below advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs president said that about a month after the Chiefs posted the video as a means of promoting the Chiefs' upcoming season, they received a call from Hallmark expressing interest in the idea. "It’ll be on Hallmark and really capture the excitement of the season, capture the playoff season and everything we’ve done as a franchise," Donovan told the Star.

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'Holiday Touchdown: a Chiefs Love Story' about?

The film follows the love story between Alana, who comes from a long line of Kansas City Chiefs devotees, and Derrick, Director of Fan Engagement for the franchise. Alana wants to ensure that her family wins the "Fan of the Year" contest and Derrick has to assess which fans deserve this distinction.

Source: Hallmark Channel