Was Ex-Russian Spy Netflix Series 'In From the Cold' Actually Filmed in Russia?

Once known as a deadly agent called "The Whisper," Anya Petrova (Margarita Levieva) — aka Jenny Franklin — must help track down a sinister copycat killer while simultaneously protecting her daughter, Becca (Lydia Fleming), who she's kept in the dark for many years.

Oh, did we mention she has superpowers? That's the zingy shocker. In From the Cold isn't meant to be taken too seriously, but honestly, the plot is sickening, and we mean that in the best way.