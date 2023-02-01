Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Universal Pictures M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' Filmed Primarily in This One State By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 1 2023, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

M. Night Shyamalan is back and better than ever, thanks to Knock at the Cabin. Based on Paul Tremblay's 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World, the apocalyptic psychological horror film follows a young girl (Kristen Cui) and her dads (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) vacationing at a remote cabin. While there, things quickly take a dark turn once four strangers hold the family hostage and demand they sacrifice one of their own to prevent the apocalypse.

The much-anticipated flick promises plenty of twists and turns, as well as a suspenseful atmosphere and secluded setting. So, if you were wondering where the titular cabin and other sites in the film are located, stick around to find out where Knock at the Cabin was filmed.

Source: Universal Pictures

Where was 'Knock at the Cabin' filmed?

Despite most of his films taking place in or around the Philadelphia area, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan switched things up and filmed Knock at the Cabin in New Jersey. He has filmed in the Garden State in the past — The Village was filmed in Pedricktown, and some scenes from Season 3 of Servant were shot in Ocean City.

When it comes to Knock at the Cabin, principal photography mainly took place in Burlington County, on location in Tabernacle Township. According to the Pine Barrens Tribune, a piece of property in the area, "reportedly owned by the father of the current mayor, Samuel R. Moore III," was used as the setting for the film (possibly the titular cabin!)

Source: Universal Pictures

Filming also occurred at Evergreen Dairy Bar, a quaint diner and ice cream shop located on Route 70 in nearby Southampton; it was transformed into "Angie's Roadside Diner" for the production. This caused quite a bit of excitement among the locals, with many snapping photos of the set and sharing them on social media. “Southampton Township is proudly making our movie debut at our very own Evergreen Dairy Bar!” the township wrote on its Facebook page.

Paul Tremblay revealed all the deets about the 'Knock at the Cabin' set.

In an interview with Inverse, best-selling horror author Paul Tremblay dished about his experience visiting the set of Knock at the Cabin. He told the outlet that the production team "built two cabins" for the movie.

"For exterior shots, there was a cabin in the woods somewhere just over the Pennsylvania–New Jersey line," Paul added. "And for the interior shots, they built a second cabin inside a warehouse. It was so stunningly beautiful that it hurt my New England heart. I was like, 'Man, so they’re just gonna tear this down. Can I take this cabin and put it on a lake somewhere in New England?'"

