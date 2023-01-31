Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Universal Pictures The Ending of 'Knock at the Cabin' Is Different From the Book (SPOILERS) By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 31 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Paul Tremblay's novel, The Cabin at the End of the World. Imagine this — you and your family are vacationing at a remote cabin when out of nowhere, four strangers arrive and demand you sacrifice one of your own to prevent the apocalypse. Sounds absolutely terrifying, right? Thankfully, it's not real; it's just the premise of M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming psychological horror film, Knock at the Cabin.

The much-anticipated film, which is based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, will offer plenty of surprises. By the final act, audiences will be on the edge of their seats. If you're eager to know what happens, stick around as we explain the ending of Knock at the Cabin.

Source: Universal Pictures

First, the book: Here's the 'Cabin at the End of the World' ending, explained.

Content warning: This section mentions a fictional instance of child murder and suicide. After escaping the cabin and retrieving his gun from the car, Andrew kills Adriane. However, during a struggle with Leonard over the gun, Wen is accidentally shot and killed. Heartbroken over the 7-year-old girl's death, Leonard allows himself to be tied up, but he has the nerve to say that Wen's death hasn't stopped the apocalypse because she wasn't a willing sacrifice.

As a result, either Eric or Andrew must die. This pushes Eric to begin wondering if the apocalypse is real, but Andrew insists the disasters are coincidental and the intruders were expecting pre-scheduled news broadcasting.

Source: Universal Pictures

Sabrina explains how she and the other intruders found each other online, describes the details of their plan, and reveals they were determined to move forward with the task even when they wanted to resist. But, following Wen's death, she doesn't want to follow through with the plan anymore and kills Leonard.

Sabrina offers to lead Eric and Andrew to Redmond's car, and they follow her into the forest with Wen's body. She retrieves the car keys and a gun, telling Eric there is still time to prevent the apocalypse before taking her own life. Eric then considers suicide, but Andrew argues that even if the apocalypse is real, he refuses to obey a god that does not accept Wen's death as enough.

In the end, neither Eric nor Andrew dies — the couple decides they don't want to leave the other alone by dying. They head for Redmond's car, choosing to stay together through whatever comes their way, including the alleged apocalypse. At the end of the book, it's left unclear whether the apocalypse is real or not.

M. Night Shyamalan revealed 'Knock at the Cabin's' ending is different from the book.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, writer-director M. Night Shyamalan spoke with Digital Spy and revealed the flick's ending is much different from the source material. He told the outlet, "From go, when this book came to me to produce, I felt very strongly that the story can't go the way it was written. It just can't, it can't go that way for me, I have my feelings about that."

"So when the book came back to me and they said, 'Would you be interested?' I said, 'Oh yeah,' because I was so taken with the setup and so I said, 'I am going to do a different version of this book. I won't call the movie the same, the fans of the book can just have that and then this is a different artist, interpreting it differently,'" M. Night added.