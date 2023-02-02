Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Universal Pictures M. Night Shyamalan Is the King of Suspense — Is 'Knock at the Cabin' Scary? By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 2 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

There are plenty of exceptional filmmakers for us to obsess over, but one we always come back to is M. Night Shyamalan. In our humble opinion, he's the unofficial king of suspense; his ability to create tension and generate fear in audiences through different elements is unmatched. With that said, can fans expect this energy in Night's new film, Knock at the Cabin?

The highly anticipated flick, which is based on Paul Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World, centers on a young girl (Kristen Cui) and her dads (and her dads (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) vacationing at a secluded cabin when things take a dark turn. On that note, is Knock at the Cabin scary? We think you know the answer ...

So, is 'Knock at the Cabin' scary?

We'll get straight to the point — yes, Knock at the Cabin is pretty scary. For those unaware, the movie sees four strangers holding the family hostage and demanding they sacrifice one of their own to prevent the apocalypse. It's quite a dark and violent story, having been deemed an "apocalyptic psychological horror." The film also received an R-rating for violence and language, making it Night's first film to receive that rating since The Happening.

Nevertheless, various film critics made it a point to clarify that the film definitely relies more on suspense than horror. The critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, "Although it's often less than scary and parts of the story don't bear scrutiny, Knock at the Cabin is a thought-provoking chiller and upper-tier Shyamalan."

Stephanie Zacharek of TIME also noted, "the tension it generates is the unpleasant kind, particularly in the way it exposes a very young character to some truly terrifying sights and experiences, only to wave away any possible effect on her."

Additionally, Sam Stone of CBR revealed the film "isn't particularly scary so much as it is tense and uncomfortable. Clocking in at under two hours, there isn't any filler in the narrative, moving briskly into its big home invasion sequence — easily the highlight of the film — before Leonard and his compatriots lay out the stakes for their captive audience."

Michael O'Sullivan of The Washington Post pointed out that the novel's "disturbing plot has been softened slightly by Shyamalan and co-writers Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. He added that Knock at the Cabin is "satisfyingly atmospheric and tense" and "moderately bloody."

