Hulu's 'The Drop' Filming Locations — Find Out Where the Dark Comedy Was Shot

Hulu's The Drop follows a happily married young couple, Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler), who are excited to start the next chapter of their lives together — having a baby. But, their dream soon turns into a cringe-worthy nightmare when the couple attends their friend's destination wedding.

While on the tropical getaway, Lex decides it's the perfect time to conceive their own family due to her ovulation cycle. But, their fairytale trip is cut short when Lex accidentally drops her friend's baby in front of all of their friends. Yikes! With accusations and passive-aggressive remarks, this fun island reunion leaves the couple spiraling into uncertainty. So, where was the dark comedy filmed? Keep reading to find out more about the filming locations of Hulu's The Drop.

Where was 'The Drop' filmed? Details on Hulu's dark comedy.

Hulu's The Drop was filmed in a small beachside town in Mexico called Sayulita — which is near the popular vacation spot, Puerto Vallarta. Director and writer Sarah Adina Smith's husband, The Drop cinematographer Shaheen Seth, opened up about shooting on-location in an Instagram post.

"I got to cross off 'shooting a film in crocs and shorts' from my bucket list. So super stoked about our film The Drop premiering at Tribeca this summer!" he captioned an April 2022 post. "Shooting in Sayulita, Mexico was so dreamy and tropical. We got to wake up every day to the sound of the ocean and the chachalacas. I worried my 8-month pregnant wife/director was going to deliver our baby at any moment but that anxiety was offset by all the laughs and cry laughs from such an epic cast. I highly recommend making a comedy in the third trimester of a pregnancy."

In an interview with MetaCritic, director Sarah Adina Smith opened up about filming in Mexico. "It was crazy," she told the outlet. "It's definitely insane to shoot that fast. Particularly, we were on a cliffside with 100-percent humidity and in COVID masks and hiking up and down. I won't lie, it was a difficult shoot, but I have to say that was why it was such a joy to be making a comedy in the midst of those difficult circumstances because then, once the camera was rolling, the laughter really helped make the rest of the typical day go more smoothly."

Though filming the movie sounds like it would be a total vacation, it wasn't completely paradise for the cast and crew. "I think the cast likes to joke that I tricked them into doing this movie by telling me it was gonna be a vacation and then they ended up with diarrhea and IV drips and vitamin B shots and barely getting through it," the director said. "We got so sick at one point, we would have to shoot scenes where we could only shoot one side of it because the other cast member was getting their IV or whatever."

