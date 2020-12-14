'Lonestar Christmas' Was Filmed Far From the Actual Lone Star State

Stephanie Bennett, who plays Erin in Lonestar Christmas, might look familiar as Lydia from Shadowhunters. The Canadian-born actress has also been in her share of TV movies over the years, so she is plenty experienced in the world of TV rom-coms. She was in Lifetime’s The Christmas Pact in 2018 and Valentine in the Vineyard and The Last Bridesmaid on Hallmark.

And there are few genres she isn't willing to try.