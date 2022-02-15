Wedding Planning Is The Least of Their Worries in 'Until Life Do Us Part' — Where Was it Filmed?

Considering Until Life Do Us Part is set in Portugal and sees its cast speaking Portuguese, it's no surprise the show was also filmed there. In fact, prior to Netflix picking it up, the series aired on RTP — Rádio e Televisão de Portugal. According to The Cinemaholic, filming started in the fall of 2020.

Considering its production company, Coyote Vadio, is located in Portugal's capital of Lisbon, it's believed many scenes were shot there.