Lifetime's Holiday Flick 'Record Breaking Christmas' Was Filmed Outside of the States
Perhaps this is a niche comparison, but watching a holiday Lifetime movie feels like watching a RuPaul's Drag Race overacting Maxi Challenge, as every actor delivers their lines like they're experiencing Christmas for the very first time. Kindness and cheer are amped up to the campiest of levels, and the corners of smiles practically kiss the clouds. But the holiday season is campy in and of itself, so it's fitting.
The newest cheese-tastic holiday movie to hit cable is Record Breaking Christmas. Starring Michelle Argyris (Devil Seed) and Andrew Bushell (Kiss the Cook), the film follows Leah Hoffman (Michelle Argyris), an adjudicator for The World Record Bureau, as she "draws the short straw and is forced to travel to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records."
Though the film is set in the tiny fictional town of St. Drexel, Ill., it wasn't filmed in the U.S.
Where was 'Record Breaking Christmas' Filmed?
Like 15 other holiday movies of 2022, Record Breaking Christmas was filmed in Ottawa, Canada. Located in the southern region of Ontario, the Canada capital is known for hosting Gatineau Park, the Rideau Canal, Parliament Hill, and the ByWard Market, among other stunning landmarks and tourism hubs.
More specifically, according to Narcity Ottawa, Record Breaking Christmas filmed at Fairouz Cafe — a modern Middle Eastern eatery — Rockcliffe Park and the Rockeries, and Prescott Street.
First opening in the late 1800s, Rockcliffe Park and the Rockeries is a park known for the Rockcliffe Pavilion, which is perfect for outdoor weddings, "as well as spectacular lookouts that are accessible via the multi-use pathways and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway," per the National Capital Commission.
Daffodils and awe-inspiring flowering trees are the stars of the park in the springtime.
The National Capital Commission further detailed that the park's land once belonged to Thomas McKay — aka "the master stonemason of the Rideau Canal and the builder of Rideau Hall." It is known to be one of the Capital Region's first recreational parks.
As for Prescott Street in downtown Kemptville, the film's crew was seen setting up Christmas trees and fake snow on June 21, 2022.
"I think it has that small town feel that everyone loves to see in movies, especially Christmas movies,” he explained. “I think it’s the look and appeal of a typical small town," Deron Johnston, the executive director of the Old Town Kemptville BIA, said of the area, per Ottawa Valley News.
Specifically, he said it’s a "win-win" for both the North Grenville Curling Club — which the cast and crew rented out during filming — and the production company.
“What does happen is this generates a buzz, not only for them as a potential spot to keep doing this, but also for the community," Deron Johnston continued.
Record Breaking Christmas premieres on Thursday, December 15 at 8/7c and is available for Stream the Next Day.