Where Was 'Who Killed Santa: A Murderville Murder Mystery' Filmed? Details on the Netflix Comedy Special
Who killed Santa Claus with his own candy cane? That's the big Christmas-sized question in the upcoming Netflix special Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery.
The special is a holiday one-off of the Netflix Murderville comedy series — where hapless detective Terry Seatlle (Will Arnett) recruits real-life celebrities to help him solve crimes in hilarious improvised episodes.
Will Terry be able to catch the Christmas killer this time around? More importantly, where was the murderous Netflix holiday special filmed?
Here's what we know about the Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery filming location.
Here is the filming location for 'Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery.'
According to the IMDb page for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, the filming location for the Netflix special was Los Angeles.
Joining Will Arnett for this murder mystery is Jason Batemen and Maya Rudolph, playing themselves. Jason and Maya have not read the script, so they're basically performing improv style alongside Will as he continues to act in character as Detective Seattle.
The total runtime for the Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is 52 minutes. Returning Murderville cast members reprising their roles for the Netflix holiday special include Lilan Bowden, Kurt Brahnohler, Dennice Cisneros, Eliza Coupe, Tawny Newsomec, Courtney Peachman, and Hannefah Wood.
It's not exactly clear when Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery was actually filmed. What we do know is that filming for the original first season of Murderville took place last fall around August 2021, because Will shared a photo on his Instagram in costume as Detective Seattle onset with guest-star Conan O'Brien.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Murderville'?
Given the show's simple, hilarious premise (it's based on the BBC 3 series Murder in Successville), has Netflix renewed Murderville yet for a second season? Especially since they greenlit a holiday special? (That's usually a good sign of more content to come, right?)
Although Netflix has yet to officially renew Murderville for Season 2 (the streamer has a habit of taking its sweet time with season renewal announcements, even with extremely popular, record-breaking shows), we'd be shocked if there wasn't at least one or two more seasons of the Will Arnett–helmed improvisational comedy series.
Season 1 of Murderville had a star-studded slew of guest stars on its roster, including Conan, Annie Murphy from Schitt's Creek; iconic comedian Ken Jeong; Kumail Nanjiani, who recently starred in Welcome to Chippendales; Sharon Stone; and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
Imagine the guest stars Murderville could rope into solving murder on a second, third, or fourth season!
Season renewals aside, you can certainly get into the killer holiday spirit on Dec. 15, 2022 thanks to the release of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, available to stream only on Netflix.
Who's on the naughty list for killing Santa himself? You'll just have to watch to find out!