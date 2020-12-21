'Spotlight on Christmas' Features a Couple of Different Locations

For longtime fans of Lifetime movies in general, the fact that Spotlight on Christmas was filmed in Canada should come as little surprise. Other 2020 Lifetime holiday movies, like Inn Love by Christmas and Lonestar Christmas, were also filmed in Canada.

The company that owns Lifetime, Corus Entertainment, is based in Canada, so it seems to be the chosen country for most of the filming for the network's holiday romcoms. And most of the time, it makes for the perfect setting.