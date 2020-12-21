'Spotlight on Christmas' Features a Couple of Different Locations

'Spotlight on Christmas' Features a Couple of Different LocationsBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
Those who love and live for TV holiday movies every season have a soft spot in their hearts for new movies featured on networks like Hallmark and Lifetime. And while Hallmark has become the go-to network for most people, Lifetime is catching up, thanks to "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime," which includes Spotlight on Christmas.
As with so many other holiday romcoms on TV, viewers are curious about where Spotlight on Christmas was filmed. In most cases, the movies aren’t filmed where they take place, mostly because the setting is often some snowy small town that only exists in the imagination of romantics everywhere. But, luckily for viewers, Lifetime does a good job of creating these towns for the sake of cinema.
So, where was 'Spotlight on Christmas' filmed?
According to IMDb, Spotlight on Christmas was filmed in Canada. It makes sense, given that the actors who play the main characters are from Canada. It’s not out of the ordinary for Lifetime holiday movies to be filmed in Canada, whether it’s somewhere in Ontario or in Vancouver.
Unfortunately, it’s unclear exactly where in Canada Spotlight on Christmas was filmed. Because the setting itself looks legitimately snowy and cold and not just full of manufactured snow for the sake of winter romance, it might have been filmed far up north. The movie's director, Ali Liebert, filmed in Alberta in 2019, however, so there’s a chance that Spotlight on Christmas was filmed around the same area.
'Spotlight on Christmas' shares a filming location with other Lifetime holiday movies.
For longtime fans of Lifetime movies in general, the fact that Spotlight on Christmas was filmed in Canada should come as little surprise. Other 2020 Lifetime holiday movies, like Inn Love by Christmas and Lonestar Christmas, were also filmed in Canada.
The company that owns Lifetime, Corus Entertainment, is based in Canada, so it seems to be the chosen country for most of the filming for the network's holiday romcoms. And most of the time, it makes for the perfect setting.
Is 'Spotlight on Christmas' based on a true story?
Spotlight on Christmas is about a successful actress who is recently dumped and quietly returns to her small hometown around the holidays to bask in home-cooked meals, Christmas cookies, and the absence of the press. Instead of finding a haven from the bustling world she left behind, she is confronted with family and a new guy who might charm her into staying a while longer.
But unfortunately, for those who love a good movie based on a true story, it doesn't look like Spotlight on Christmas is one of those. It’s not even based on a novel either, so you’re out of luck if you had hoped to check out any source material before watching the Lifetime movie.
Still, it’s one of those adorable love stories that is just unpredictable enough to keep you watching.