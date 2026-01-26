Whitney Cummings Has Lots of Thoughts on Ms. Rachel and Her Overalls "Miss Rachel was always off base dude." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 26 2026, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitneycummings; @msrachelforlittles

Some celebrity feuds feel like fate is just throwing a dart at two totally different people and seeing what the outcome is. Because, after Whitney Cummings made some bold statements about the ever-loveable Ms. Rachel on social media, it started what some see as an actual feud between the two women.

Has Ms. Rachel said anything in response to Whitney's criticisms of the educator and content creator, though? If ever there was a bone to pick with another celebrity mother who has spoken about early childhood education and the value in teaching and caring for children, it's a little unclear why Ms. Rachel was the apparently perfect chosen target.

Whitney Cummings seems to have a feud with Ms. Rachel.

Whitney initially posted about Ms. Rachel on Threads but later deleted some of her posts. Of course, some users on Reddit had the foresight to take screenshots to share receipts. In a post with screenshots of Whitney's initial Threads posts, the comedian came for Ms. Rachel hard.

"Miss Rachel was always off base dude — why does she talk to all kids like they're deaf morons?" Whitney wrote. "Also if you need to dress like a toddler to trick them into liking you, that's information to give a mental health professional." She then responded to someone who said it was "dirty" of Whitney to delete the post. She wrote that she finds a lot of kids' programming to be "spooky."

Ms. Rachel has been getting relentlessly attacked by an entire nation for like 2 years now and she’s only gotten stronger, but somehow Whitney Cummings thought she could come for her, then realized she’s not built like that. — Regular Joe (@MoviesOnTNT) January 25, 2026

On the Reddit thread where the screenshots were shared, the user who posted them added that they believe Whitney targeted Ms. Rachel because of Ms. Rachel's support for Palestinian children amid the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. However, at this time, that is merely speculation, as Whitney did not mention that herself in any social media posts.

Afterward, Whitney posted a TikTok with a similar rant about Ms. Rachel. In the video, Whitney jokes about comparing the "intense" Taylor Swift fans for those of Ms. Rachel. She also says, "I do think it's possible to be a parent and a comedian." It sounds like her posts about Ms Rachel might have been an attempt at comedy. Unfortunately for Whitney, the millions of Ms. Rachel stans on social media were not here for it.

Whitney Cummings issued an apology of sorts after her posts about Ms. Rachel.

Although some are calling the issue that Whitney has with Ms. Rachel a feud, the longtime YouTuber and educator has yet to share her side of things about what Whitney said. And, for what it's worth, Whitney did make a post on X (formerly Twitter) that appears to be her attempt at some sort of apology about the whole thing.

"I didn't know she [was] specifically for neurodivergent children," Whitney wrote. "My son and I don't do well with loud intense talking so it's not working in my house, but maybe that will change. I also have notes for Winnie the Pooh — I'm new to the mom space so thanks for your patience."

Miss Rachel - I made a Tik Tok - I didn’t know she wad specifically for neurodivergent children. My son and I don’t do well with loud intense talking so it’s not working in my house, but maybe that will change. I also have notes for whinnie the poo - I’m new to the mom space so… — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 25, 2026