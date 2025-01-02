Whitney Cummings’s Politics Questioned Following Her Viral Roast of Democrats The comedian fired shots at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's Presidential race at 'CNN's New Year's Eve Live.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 2 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

While one would think politics and comedy wouldn't mix, many comedians have built a brand for themselves discussing the very topic. Over the years, Whitney Cummings has discussed the political climate on stage and on her podcast, Good For You. She has also used other platforms to poke fun at the politicians on Capitol Hill.

Article continues below advertisement

During CNN New Year's Eve Live, hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Whitney made several fiery comments about the Democratic party, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. The jokes led many to wonder where the comedian stands politically.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Cummings's political beliefs explained.

Whitney hasn't explicitly shared what political party she endorses, at least not publicly. However, she during her career, she has managed to criticize both the Republican and Democratic parties, though she's seemingly never tried to persuade her audience to vote for either party. In October 2024, ahead of the 2024 Presidential election, she told her fans "it's not my place to tell anyone how to vote" though she admitted she enjoyed "making fun of both sides of this clown show."

Article continues below advertisement

Although she's been able to use her comic skills to throw shade at the Republicans and the Democrats, Whitney's comments during CNN's New Year's Eve Live made some of her fans believe she was intentionally more critical of the Democratic party. During a segment with Andy and Anderson, she fired shots at CNN and Biden and Harris's presidential race.

In one joke, Whitney discussed CNN's viewership, stating, "I’m now playing, you know, like 3,000 seat theaters, which is about the viewership of CNN these days." She also fired shots at Biden's age, which was often discussed during the presidential election. "The Democrats couldn't hold a primary … they were too busy holding a body upright," Whitney said.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney also commented on Harris replacing Biden on the presidential ticket. She joked that the decision was as forced on Americans as vaccines for Covid-19. "It was amazing that the pro-choice party didn't give their voters one when it came to the presidential candidate," Whitney said as Andy and Anderson appeared shocked. "Kamala wasforced on us so hard you'd think she was patented by Pfizer."

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Cummings defended her political comments on her social media accounts.

Whitney's comments on CNN New Year's Eve Live was met with many mixed reactions from fans. While some felt she her humor was harmless, others felt she was confirming that she's a Republican and supportive of the Conservatives. Whitney added more fuel to the fire when she reacted to the comments on X (formerly Twitter).

On Jan. 1, 2025, she responded to Republican media personality Collin Rugg's repost of her CNN appearance. She asked the personality to "please list the lies I told?" seemingly stating she stood on everything she said during the special.

Article continues below advertisement

I mean please list the lies I told? https://t.co/pkXyiInUp3 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 1, 2025

Another eagle-eyed X user shared a screenshot of Whitney seemingly confirming she's a MAGA supporter during a back and forth with another user. "That's not true at all, dork," she said after user called her an "anti-MAGA leftist.

Article continues below advertisement

So Whitney Cummings has officially verified she’s MAGA pic.twitter.com/AZ2Ffl8b75 — Bravo Stalker (@BoomSparklePop) January 2, 2025