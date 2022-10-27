Who Are 'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose’s Siblings?

Content Warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic violence, physical abuse, and child abuse.

The current season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been especially heavy, even for a show that has previously touched on drug addiction, criminal fraud, and allegations of running a cult.

During the Housewives' recent trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, Whitney revealed to the group that she was abused as a child. The abuse is something she only recently began to have memories of, but was confirmed during a conversation with her half-brother Will.