'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Uncovered Repressed Memories of Alleged Childhood Abuse

"A lot of my childhood I have blocked out. And as I've been on this healing journey, I have relied on other family members to help fill in the pieces because as much healing that I do, there are certain things you cannot remove from a child's brain."

Whitney later added, "All of those memories that I suppressed are all flowing through me now. And there's just so much pain. I'm feeling so much pain and so much anger. And it just feels very overwhelming to take this all on right now."