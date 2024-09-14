'MBFFL' Star Whitney Way Thore Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Reality star Whitney Way Thore has been an open book since the premiere of her show My Big Fat Fabulous Life — especially when it comes to her love life. However, even Whitney can be a victim of rumors.

After sharing a photo with fans on Instagram, Whitney had to clear the speculation, after many believed she was showing off a baby bump on social media.

Source: Instagram

Whitney Way Thore tells her followers she is not pregnant "for now" on Instagram.

In the caption of the photo where Whitney can be seen seated wearing a flowing green dress, she wrote, "I’ve been bombarded with people asking if I’m pregnant in this photo or what’s under my dress. It’s just my knees, y’all." She went on to add, "Definitely still not pregnant…for now!"

Fans came to her defense, calling out followers who continue to comment on women's bodies. "People need to use whatever brain cells they have left before commenting on anything," one person wrote before another added, "Thanks for clarifying for those rudely asking."

Whitney has made no secret of her desire to be a mom.

In 2018, Whitney went to an adoption agency on her TLC to inquire about adopting a baby from South Korea, where she previously taught English. However, she sadly learned that her marital status, or lack of husband, would make it extremely difficult for her to adopt from that country.

It was also revealed South Korea has a BMI requirement, which would also make Whitney ineligible. Whitney went on to freeze her eggs in 2021, but was feeling a bit defeated in 2023 about the possibility of having kids.