The Band Singers of ‘Name That Tune’ Have Returned for the Show’s Fifth Season It airs on Fox, Mondays at 8 p.m. EST/PST. By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Jan. 7 2026, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Name That Tune is a musical game show that tests the musical knowledge of its contestants, akin to Beat Shazam. Except, there's a twist. Instead of a popular song being played through a sound stage's speaker system, a live band, led by American Idol host Randy Jackson, plays a snippet of the track, and four participants have to try and see if they can identify the song they're playing. And the musical group is comprised of a few singers. Here's who they are.

Who are the singers on 'Name that Tune' Season 5?

Randy's returned as the band leader and piano player, and Jenna Krakowski's back as the show's host. They've remained with the series since the network's decision to reboot the OG program. And it appears that the band's vocalists have returned as well.

Source: FOX

Gavin Conder

According to Conder's Instagram account, he's a singer and songwriter, and the Fox series isn't his only gig. He also performs with the Rufus Black band, Wonder 45, and is part of the duet the Kondoors. Music Republic Magazine had high praise for the Kondoors' album "Glorious," commending their "killer voices" and "cracking songs."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @conderofficial

Sara Jane Skeete

Sara's social media profile denotes that in addition to being a singer and songwriter, she's also a DJ. She also published a book titled No Place Like Crohns, which chronicles her life dealing with what she calls a "life-changing disease" while still performing as a high-level musician.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @saranyde

Cairo Woodward

According to Cairo's website, he was formerly signed to Universal Island Records and works as a professional singer and songwriter. Moreover, he says he's "madly passionate about motivation and getting people to make the most out of themselves." Adding that he prioritizes folks making the most out of their personal situations. He also adds that he deals with synesthesia, a "sensory crossover" disorder that the Cleveland Clinic says can result in people tasting sounds and/or hearing colors. His personal YouTube page includes videos of his performances, which you can watch here.

Rosalee O'Connell

Rosalee's written about the time she's spent "rehearsing and shooting with some of [her] favorite musicians" for Name That Tune on her Instagram page. The self-proclaimed "versatile" singer also called herself an "Irish Mammy" who is a "wise old lady in training" on her social media profile.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @rosaleeoc

Additionally, Rosalee writes that she holds singing residences at "some of London's most exclusive clubs" and is a regular performer at various "corporate events around the world." She prides herself on her vocal range, which her site says covers "Celtic sounds" to modern "powerful pop and soul."

Where to watch 'Name that Tune?'

You can watch all five seasons of Name That Tune on Fox One or every Monday on Fox at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The show's fifth season began with a Modern Family reunion with actress Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson from the massively popular series. The celebrity-themed Name That Tune episode is one of several airings that feature a slew of known talents.