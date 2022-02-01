Jim Bakker's Career Came Crashing Down After the Jessica Hahn Scandal

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual abuse.

On Oct. 24, 1989, The PTL Club host and Heritage USA founder Jim Bakker was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison after being found guilty on 24 charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, and others.

The televangelist to revolutionise the world of religious programming first came under scrutiny for financial malpractice in the 1970s, but it was a rape scandal that broke his career. Did Jim Bakker have affairs? What did he do to Jessica Hahn? Where is Jessica now?