Was Betty Conklin Hugh Hefner's Inspiration for Playboy? 'Secrets of Playboy' Explains

It's easy to associate the name Hugh Hefner with images of sexy, blonde Playboy bunnies. However, the newest A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy peels back the layers of the real man behind the myth. Who was Hugh Hefner really? More importantly, who were the women in his life? Who inspired him to build an empire?

Today, we're shining a spotlight on the one woman who actually rejected Hugh's romantic advances. Who was Betty Conklin, when did she turn Hugh does, and did they remain friends? We have the answers!